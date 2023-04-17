President, PM greet countrymen, Muslim Ummah on the occasion of holy Shab-e-Qadr

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr to be observed at night tomorrow (Tuesday).



In separate messages, they prayed for continuous peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the whole world and the Muslim Ummah.



Muslims across the country are set to observe the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr tomorrow night when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).



Nightlong special prayers will be held at homes and mosques across the country throughout the holy night.



President M Abdul Hamid, in his message, said Lailatul Qadr is a holy night for the entire mankind, which is better than thousands of nights.



"The importance and significance of Lailatul Qadr is huge as Almighty Allah revealed the holy Quran on this night. This night brings us the opportunity to gain the 'Neki' of more than thousands of months of worship in our temporary life," he said.



He said thousands of people across the world have been passing days amid miseries due to corona pandemic, conflicts and wars and urged all to pray to Almighty Allah for the forgiveness, blessings, prosperity and welfare to all on this glorious night.



In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the teachings of the holy Qur'an show mankind the way to material happiness as well as salvation in the hereafter.



She said Almighty Allah has given a unique status to the night, while infinite mercy and blessings of Allah pour in mankind on the night.



"Through worship on this holy night, we can gain nearness to Almighty Allah. We can achieve his infinite mercy, salvation, blessing and forgiveness," she added.



"Let us all pray to Almighty Allah to establish the spirit of peaceful religion Islam at all stages of individual life and society shunning all injustice, anarchy, conflicts and superstition," she said.