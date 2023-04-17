President, PM greet countrymen, Muslim Ummah on the occasion of holy Shab-e-Qadr

Bangladesh

BSS
17 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 07:19 pm

Related News

President, PM greet countrymen, Muslim Ummah on the occasion of holy Shab-e-Qadr

BSS
17 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 07:19 pm
President, PM greet countrymen, Muslim Ummah on the occasion of holy Shab-e-Qadr

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr to be observed at night tomorrow (Tuesday).
 
In separate messages, they prayed for continuous peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the whole world and the Muslim Ummah.
 
Muslims across the country are set to observe the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr tomorrow night when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
 
Nightlong special prayers will be held at homes and mosques across the country throughout the holy night. 
 
President M Abdul Hamid, in his message, said Lailatul Qadr is a holy night for the entire mankind, which is better than thousands of nights.
 
"The importance and significance of Lailatul Qadr is huge as Almighty Allah revealed the holy Quran on this night. This night brings us the opportunity to gain the 'Neki' of more than thousands of months of worship in our temporary life," he said.
 
He said thousands of people across the world have been passing days amid miseries due to corona pandemic, conflicts and wars and urged all to pray to Almighty Allah for the forgiveness, blessings, prosperity and welfare to all on this glorious night.
 
In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the teachings of the holy Qur'an show mankind the way to material happiness as well as salvation in the hereafter.
 
She said Almighty Allah has given a unique status to the night, while infinite mercy and blessings of Allah pour in mankind on the night.
 
"Through worship on this holy night, we can gain nearness to Almighty Allah. We can achieve his infinite mercy, salvation, blessing and forgiveness," she added.
 
"Let us all pray to Almighty Allah to establish the spirit of peaceful religion Islam at all stages of individual life and society shunning all injustice, anarchy, conflicts and superstition," she said.

Top News

Shab-e-Qadr / President / PM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

6h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

8h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

10h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

2h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

5h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

7h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan