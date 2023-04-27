President pays rich tributes to armed forces martyrs

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday (27 April) paid glowing tributes to the martyred members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) at Dhaka Cantonment.

Shahabuddin, who took oath on Monday (24 April) as the 22nd President of Bangladesh, today first paid homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban at 11.20am.

After laying the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the armed forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices during the War of Liberation in 1971.

A smartly-turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.

Later, the Head of the State, also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces division, signed the visitors' book there.

The Shikha Anirban is a symbol of our remembrance of the martyrs of the Great Liberation War.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Shikha Anirban, the President was received by high officials of the three services.

President pays tribute to Bangamata

The President also paid glowing tributes to Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib by placing wreaths at her grave at the Banani Graveyard here this noon.

The head of state stood in solemn silence for some time. Subsequently, the president's wife Dr Rebecca Sultana joined the President.

They also spread flower petals on the graves of Bangamata and other 15 August martyrs who were the victims of the brutal assassination on a fateful night.

Besides, they offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of 15 August.

Begum Fazilatunnesa, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mother of incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, embraced martyrdom along with Bangabandhu and other family members in a brutal predawn attack by some disgruntled army personnel on 15 August 1975.

At the Banani graveyard, Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, her three sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 were laid to eternal rest.

Mohammed Shahabuddin took oath as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on Monday last. It is the first time he paid the rich tributes to the martyrs at Banani graveyard this noon.