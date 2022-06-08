President Parade for 82 BMA Long Course held

The President Parade for the 82 BMA Long Course was held on Wednesday at BMA parade ground at Bhatiari in Chattogram with 196 cadet officers receiving commission.

The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Al-Akil Al-Nabet was present as the chief guest at the programme. He also distributed prizes among the outstanding performers.

In his speech, Salem Hamad said, "You are achieving your long-coveted commission at a time when the whole world is moving towards a restructuring, overcoming the complexities of the Covid pandemic. Bangladesh is also not an exception,".

"In order to keep pace with the technological advancement of the twenty-first century, conventional tactics coupled with modern techniques must be adopted. As a competent warrior, you must be always physically fit. You have to timely in terms of psychological, intellectual, social and cultural standards," he said.

Of the total, commissioned officers, 180 are male and 16 female. Besides, there are seven Palestinians and one Sri Lankan officer who received commission.

