Covid-19: BMA mourns deaths of 3 more physicians

Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) has mourned the deaths of 3 more physicians who have lost their lives to Coronavirus.

The physicians are, Dr Shamim Ahmed, associate professor at the radiology and imaging department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH); Dr AFM Shafiuddin, general secretary of BMA Rajbari wing; and Dr Zakia Rashid, consultant at the gynaecology and obstetrics department of Sheikh Hasina Medical College and Hospital Tangail.

The Bangladesh Medical Association extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the 3 physicians and prayed for the salvation of the 3 departed souls, said a BMA press release on Tuesday.

According to the release, Dr Zakia Rashid breathed her last at around 6:30 pm on Monday at the age of 46 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

Dr AFM Shafiuddin breathed his last at 1:30 pm on Tuesday at the age of 62 while receiving treatment at the Sheikh Russel Gastro-liver Institute Hospital in Dhaka.

Dr Shamin Ahmed breathed his last at around 3 pm on the same day at the age of 50 while receiving treatment for the deadly virus at Square Hospital Ltd in Dhaka.

With the 3 fresh deaths, the physician death toll due to coronavirus now stands at 180. A total of 3080 doctors have been affected by coronavirus so far with Dhaka housing the highest number of infected physicians, which is 859.