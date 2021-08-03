Covid-19: BMA mourns deaths of 3 more physicians

Obituary

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 07:06 pm

Related News

Covid-19: BMA mourns deaths of 3 more physicians

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 07:06 pm
From the left: Dr Zakia Rashid, Dr AFM Shafiuddin and Dr Shamim Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy
From the left: Dr Zakia Rashid, Dr AFM Shafiuddin and Dr Shamim Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) has mourned the deaths of 3 more physicians who have lost their lives to Coronavirus.

The physicians are, Dr Shamim Ahmed, associate professor at the radiology and imaging department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH); Dr AFM Shafiuddin, general secretary of BMA Rajbari wing; and Dr Zakia Rashid, consultant at the gynaecology and obstetrics department of Sheikh Hasina Medical College and Hospital Tangail.

The Bangladesh Medical Association extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the 3 physicians and prayed for the salvation of the 3 departed souls, said a BMA press release on Tuesday.

According to the release, Dr Zakia Rashid breathed her last at around 6:30 pm on Monday at the age of 46 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

Dr AFM Shafiuddin breathed his last at 1:30 pm on Tuesday at the age of 62 while receiving treatment at the Sheikh Russel Gastro-liver Institute Hospital in Dhaka.

Dr Shamin Ahmed breathed his last at around 3 pm on the same day at the age of 50 while receiving treatment for the deadly virus at Square Hospital Ltd in Dhaka.

With the 3 fresh deaths, the physician death toll due to coronavirus now stands at 180. A total of 3080 doctors have been affected by coronavirus so far with Dhaka housing the highest number of infected physicians, which is 859.

doctors / COVID-19 in Bangladesh / BMA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house