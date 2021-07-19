BMA condemns attack on doctors, nurses at Gaibandha hospital 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 July, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 07:03 pm

BMA President Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddinand and General Secretary Md Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury issued a media release on Monday demanding punishment of the attackers

Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) strongly condemned the attack on duty doctors, nurses, and staffs by relatives of a deceased patient at Gaibandha Sadar Hospital. 

BMA President Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddinand and General Secretary Md Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury issued a media release on Monday demanding punishment of the attackers.   

Earlier on 18 July, Jaheda Begum, 55, was rushed to the emergency unit of the hospital and doctors advised to get her admitted around 10am. 

Later, some relatives of the patient came to the emergency department again around 4pm to enquire about the patient's condition. Duty doctor Sujon Paul again advised them for admission and giving blood to the patient immediately. However, they did not follow the doctor's advice and wasted time that led to the patient's death. 

After that incident, a group of people, introducing them as relatives of the deceased patient carried out attack on doctors, including medical officer doctor Sujon Paul, Nur-e-Jannat, and some other nurses and staffs.

They assaulted the doctors and other health officials physically and also carried out vandalism at the emergency department of the hospital.  

