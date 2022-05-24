LGRD minister attends BMA’s passing out dinner

The passing out dinner at the end of the training of officer cadets of the 82nd BMA Long Course at Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) was held on Monday at the banquet hall of Bangabandhu Complex at the academy in Bhatiari, Chattogram.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam was present as the chief guest at the programme.

In his speech, the chief guest called upon the officer cadets to take the lead in building the Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) of Bangabandhu's dream. He encouraged them to work with patriotism, honesty and devotion.

Major General SM Kamrul Hasan, commandant of Bangladesh Military Academy, and other dignitaries, including senior local military and civilian officials, were present on the occasion.

At the programme, the commandant of Bangladesh Military Academy advised the officer cadets to perform their duties with professionalism motivated by patriotism.