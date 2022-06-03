President Hamid, PM Hasina greet British Queen Elizabeth II on platinum jubilee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:22 pm

President Hamid, PM Hasina greet British Queen Elizabeth II on platinum jubilee

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have extended their felicitations on the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have conveyed their heartfelt felicitations and warmest greetings on the joyous occasion of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of UK Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year services to the UK, her realms and the Commonwealth.

In separate messages issued Thursday (2 June), both the president and the prime minister have wished the queen's good health, happiness, and long life, and the continued peace, progress and prosperity to the friendly people of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; and the Commonwealth, reads a Bangladesh High Commission press release.

President M Abdul Hamid in his message said, "I convey my heartiest congratulations and warmest greetings on this auspicious occasion of Platinum Jubilee of Your Majesty's accession to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and North Ireland, and the glorious 70 years of your service and dedication to your nation."

Commonwealth missions in Dhaka celebrates British Queen’s platinum jubilee

On your Platinum Jubilee, I renew my pledge to work closely with the Queen to the further deepening and widening of the very special bonds of friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, the message further reads.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said, "On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend to Your Majesty our heartfelt felicitations and warmest greetings on the very joyous occasion of the Platinum Jubilee marking your 70th anniversary of accession to the throne of The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

Queen Elizabeth thanked for being 'still in the saddle' after 70 years

"It is with great esteem and affection that we in Bangladesh, as well as our vibrant British-Bangladeshi Diaspora, cherish Your Majesty's enduring contributions over the past 51 years in deepening the long-standing friendship between the two nations," Hasina said.

The people of Bangladesh joined me to convey on this momentous year our very best wishes and prayers for Your Majesty's continued good health, happiness, and long life, and the friendly people of the United Kingdom the peace, progress, and prosperity, she added.

