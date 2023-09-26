President to begin his three-day visit to home district Pabna Wednesday

President to begin his three-day visit to home district Pabna Wednesday

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will begin his three-day visit to his home district Pabna on Wednesday (27 September).

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told UNB that the president will leave for Pabna on Wednesday afternoon on a three-day visit, address several gatherings and hold views-exchange meetings with a cross-section of people and different professional bodies there.

During his visit, he will also speak at a public gathering followed by a boat race at Sathiya upazila of the district and also inaugurate the construction work of the 500-bed hospital at Pabna Medical College.

The president is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 29 September.

