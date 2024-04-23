Qatari Amir's just-held visit to generate goodwill, understanding between 2 countries: Dhaka

Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Dhaka for Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday (23 April) afternoon wrapping up his 24-hour state visit which will "significantly contribute" to the consolidation of ties and elevate the Bangladesh-Qatar bilateral relations to the next level.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud saw him off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said a senior official at the ministry.

Held in a cordial and amicable environment, the Qatari emir's visit is expected to generate goodwill and understanding between the two countries, said the Bangladesh side.

At the invitation of the President Mohammed Shahabuddi, the Amir of Qatar paid the state visit to Bangladesh.

He led a delegation that included, among others, Qatar's minister for Commerce and Industry, state minister for Foreign Affairs, chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, member of Qatar Investment Authority.

On Monday, the president received the Amir at the airport while Bangladesh minister for Liberation Affairs, Home Affairs, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Foreign Affairs and state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources also welcomed him in presence of the senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This highest-level visit took place after around 19 years from the Qatar side which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Qatar.

During the visit, Bangladesh and Qatari delegations led respectively by the prime minister and the emir held fruitful bilateral talks at the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

During the bilateral talks, both sides reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations and underlined the need for enhancing the bilateral cooperation through exchange of visits and increased interaction at all levels and strengthening bilateral engagements between Bangladesh and Qatar.

The areas that came up for discussion on cooperation included bilateral trade and investment, energy and power, manpower, defence, education, agriculture, food security and culture. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in the meeting.

In the opening remarks, the prime minister deeply appreciated the incredible advancement and transformation of Qatar as an advanced knowledge-based multi-cultural society and Qatar's role in mediation and multilateral diplomacy under His Highness's stewardship.

Qatari Amir appreciated remarkable achievements of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister and commended Bangladesh as an investment destination and expressed his keenness to invest in diverse potential sectors.

He also appreciated the expatriate community in Qatar who are making positive contributions to the economies of both the countries.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the level of understanding and cooperation in the energy sector adding that both sides are working together to forge this cooperation to the partnership level in the near future.

The Amir had an audience with the president the same day. The president extended a warm welcome to the emir on his visit to Bangladesh and praised him for his leadership and vision.

They held discussions on wide-ranging issues related to the bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation as well as on regional issues of mutual interest.

Later, the Amir joined an official luncheon at Bangabhaban hosted in his honour by the president.

The luncheon was attended by PM Hasina, members of the cabinet and other dignitaries. A cultural programme, representing Bangladesh' tradition, heritage and culture, was also held.