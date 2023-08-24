President for awareness at grassroots level for dibetes control

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday urged all to extend their support to create public awareness at the grassroots level for controlling diabetes.

The President made this call when a delegation led by President of Bangladesh Diabetic Association National Professor AK Azad Khan paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Appreciating the role of Bangladesh Diabetic Association in the treatment of diabetes nationwide, the President emphasised on creating public awareness about diabetes treatment.

Noting that the government is working relentlessly to reach healthcare at people's doorsteps, the President said everyone should come forward along with the government to ensure universal healthcare.

During the meeting, the president was apprised of the overall activities of the Diabetic Association by the delegation.

Secretaries concerned to the President were also present during the meeting.