Pradeep, Liaquat shifted in Kashimpur Jail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 01:42 pm

Related News

Pradeep, Liaquat shifted in Kashimpur Jail

Kashimpur High Security Prison Senior Prison Superintendent Gias Uddin said that the prison van with Pradeep and Liaquat reached the Jail around 8:30 pm on Wednesday (9 February)

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 01:42 pm
Former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar (Left) and suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali (Right) Picture: Collected
Former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar (Left) and suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali (Right) Picture: Collected

Former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar and suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali, who were sentenced to death in the sensational Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case, have been shifted from Chtattogram to Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur. 

Kashimpur High Security Prison Senior Prison Superintendent Gias Uddin said that the prison van with Pradeep and Liaquat reached the Jail around 8:30 pm on Wednesday (9 February). 

Earlier, they were taken to Chattogram Jail from Cox's Bazar Jail last Saturday.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail on 31 January sentenced three policemen and three police sources to life in prison on charges of aiding and abetting Sinha's murder in addition to the death sentence of the two.

Of the 15 accused in the case, the court acquitted the remaining four policemen and three Armed Police Battalion members.

Following the order, the convicts were taken to Cox's Bazar District Jail.

 

Top News

OC Pradeep Kumar / Liakat Ali / Sinha Rashed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

1h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

21h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

21h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'