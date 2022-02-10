Pradeep, Liaquat shifted in Kashimpur Jail

Former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar (Left) and suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali (Right) Picture: Collected

Former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar and suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali, who were sentenced to death in the sensational Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case, have been shifted from Chtattogram to Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur.

Kashimpur High Security Prison Senior Prison Superintendent Gias Uddin said that the prison van with Pradeep and Liaquat reached the Jail around 8:30 pm on Wednesday (9 February).

Earlier, they were taken to Chattogram Jail from Cox's Bazar Jail last Saturday.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail on 31 January sentenced three policemen and three police sources to life in prison on charges of aiding and abetting Sinha's murder in addition to the death sentence of the two.

Of the 15 accused in the case, the court acquitted the remaining four policemen and three Armed Police Battalion members.

Following the order, the convicts were taken to Cox's Bazar District Jail.