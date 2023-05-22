ACC launches int'l probe into ex-OC Pradeep's assets; writes to India, 6 other countries

Corruption

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 02:45 pm

Related News

ACC launches int'l probe into ex-OC Pradeep's assets; writes to India, 6 other countries

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 02:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated an international investigation into the assets of Pradeep Kumar Das, the former OC (dismissed) of Teknaf police station in Cox's Bazar. 

Pradeep, who was handed the death penalty for killing Major (retd) Sinha Rashed Khan, is suspected of holding undisclosed assets abroad. 

Letters have been sent to seven countries, including India, as part of this investigation, confirmed  ACC Assistant Director (Chattogram) Nurul Islam to The Business Standard.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) recently dispatched the letters to its counterparts in India, Canada, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UAE.

According to ACC officials, the ex-cop and his wife, Chumki, were previously issued a notice in January 2019 to submit their financial statements. 

However, discrepancies were found in Chumki's submission, which did not align with Pradeep's reported wealth. 

As a result, the ACC reached out to the aforementioned seven countries in an effort to ascertain if Pradeep had acquired assets overseas illegally. 

Further legal action will be taken based on the information obtained from these countries, said the ACC assistant director.

It was on 23 August 2020, then assistant director of ACC's Integrated District Office Chattogram-2 Md Riaz Uddin filed the case against Pradeep and his wife, bringing allegations of illegally acquiring assets worth Tk3.95 crore, concealing asset information, and money laundering.

The murder of Sinha, a retired army officer, on 31 July 2020, in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, sparked a chain of events leading to the sentencing of Pradeep and ex-inspector Liaquat to death, along with six others being jailed for life. 

The Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court passed the verdict on 31 January 2022.

Presently, OC Pradeep and his wife Chumki remain incarcerated pending further legal proceedings.

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

OC Pradeep Kumar / ACC / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist

21m | Features
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

36m | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

2h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

2h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities