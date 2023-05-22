ACC launches int'l probe into ex-OC Pradeep's assets; writes to India, 6 other countries

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated an international investigation into the assets of Pradeep Kumar Das, the former OC (dismissed) of Teknaf police station in Cox's Bazar.

Pradeep, who was handed the death penalty for killing Major (retd) Sinha Rashed Khan, is suspected of holding undisclosed assets abroad.

Letters have been sent to seven countries, including India, as part of this investigation, confirmed ACC Assistant Director (Chattogram) Nurul Islam to The Business Standard.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) recently dispatched the letters to its counterparts in India, Canada, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UAE.

According to ACC officials, the ex-cop and his wife, Chumki, were previously issued a notice in January 2019 to submit their financial statements.

However, discrepancies were found in Chumki's submission, which did not align with Pradeep's reported wealth.

As a result, the ACC reached out to the aforementioned seven countries in an effort to ascertain if Pradeep had acquired assets overseas illegally.

Further legal action will be taken based on the information obtained from these countries, said the ACC assistant director.

It was on 23 August 2020, then assistant director of ACC's Integrated District Office Chattogram-2 Md Riaz Uddin filed the case against Pradeep and his wife, bringing allegations of illegally acquiring assets worth Tk3.95 crore, concealing asset information, and money laundering.

The murder of Sinha, a retired army officer, on 31 July 2020, in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, sparked a chain of events leading to the sentencing of Pradeep and ex-inspector Liaquat to death, along with six others being jailed for life.

The Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court passed the verdict on 31 January 2022.

Presently, OC Pradeep and his wife Chumki remain incarcerated pending further legal proceedings.