Sinha muder case: Death reference of OC Pradeep, Liaquat Ali sent to SC

The death reference of Suspended Teknaf police OC Pradeep Kumar Das and inspector Liaquat Ali - two death row convicts in Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case - have been sent to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court spokesperson and Special Officer Mohammad Saifur Rahman confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Tuesday.

A Cox's Bazar court pronounced the verdict in the case on 31 January.

Of a total 15 accused, the court handed life imprisonment to six suspended policemen and their informants, while acquitted seven former cops.

In July 2020, police gunned down Sinha on Cox's Bazar marine drive while he was driving to the capital. After the killing, cops arrested two of his teammates on narcotics charges on that night.

Pradeep-Liaquat duo initially branded the killing as a shootout with police on the Teknaf-Cox's Bazar Marine Drive – an 80km seaside scenic patch that turned notorious for gunfights at night.

On 5 August 2020, Sinha's sister filed a murder case with a Cox's Bazar court accusing nine policemen. The court tasked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) with the investigation.

On 13 December 2020, RAB submitted the chargesheet against 15 individuals, terming the killing a "premeditated murder".

According to the findings of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as many as 150 crossfires took place on the road between 2018 and 2020 while Pradeep was the police chief of the Myanmar bordering region.

"He used to torture innocent people in the name of a war on drugs. Those who failed to meet his demands for money were killed in crossfire in staged gunfights with law enforcers," said RAB.

On 27 June last year, Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail framed charges in the case and ordered the trial to begin.