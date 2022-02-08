Sinha muder case: Death reference of OC Pradeep, Liaquat Ali sent to SC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 02:31 pm

Related News

Sinha muder case: Death reference of OC Pradeep, Liaquat Ali sent to SC

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 02:31 pm
OC Pradeep Kumar Das and army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
OC Pradeep Kumar Das and army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

The death reference of Suspended Teknaf police OC Pradeep Kumar Das and inspector Liaquat Ali - two death row convicts in Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case - have been sent to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court spokesperson and Special Officer Mohammad Saifur Rahman confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Tuesday.

A Cox's Bazar court pronounced the verdict in the case on 31 January.

Of a total 15 accused, the court handed life imprisonment to six suspended policemen and their informants, while acquitted seven former cops.

In July 2020, police gunned down Sinha on Cox's Bazar marine drive while he was driving to the capital. After the killing, cops arrested two of his teammates on narcotics charges on that night.

Pradeep-Liaquat duo initially branded the killing as a shootout with police on the Teknaf-Cox's Bazar Marine Drive – an 80km seaside scenic patch that turned notorious for gunfights at night.

On 5 August 2020, Sinha's sister filed a murder case with a Cox's Bazar court accusing nine policemen. The court tasked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) with the investigation.

On 13 December 2020, RAB submitted the chargesheet against 15 individuals, terming the killing a "premeditated murder".

According to the findings of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as many as 150 crossfires took place on the road between 2018 and 2020 while Pradeep was the police chief of the Myanmar bordering region.

"He used to torture innocent people in the name of a war on drugs. Those who failed to meet his demands for money were killed in crossfire in staged gunfights with law enforcers," said RAB.

On 27 June last year, Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail framed charges in the case and ordered the trial to begin.

Top News

OC Pradeep Kumar / Sinha Md Rashed Khan / death row

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

2h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

3h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

3h | Habitat
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

21h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

21h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

21h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad