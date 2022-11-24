Positive change in country possible with firm commitment: Ahmad Kaikaus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Positive change in country possible with firm commitment: Ahmad Kaikaus

Discussants at the workshop highlighted positive changes in the country due to 10 special initiatives taken by the government

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 10:09 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ahmad Kaikaus, said on Thursday that positive change in a country is possible with the firm commitment and determination of the government.

"Bangladesh is its best example of availing positive changes" he said, addressing the divisional workshop at Chattogram on 10 special initiatives taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ahmad Kaikaus also said, "After independence, scholars of the world asked Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman how this war-torn country will run? Bangabandhu replied that our country has soil and people. Today's Bangladesh is the yield of the father of the nation's confidence in the soil and its people."

Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Ashraf Uddin chaired the event and Director General of the Governance Innovation Unit of the Prime Minister's Office, Mohammed Abdul Latif, gave a welcome speech.

Participants of the workshop highlighted positive changes in the country due to the implementation of special programmes like "Amar Bari Amar Khamar", "Asyran", "Digital Bangladesh", "Education Assistance Programme", "Women Empowerment", "Ghore Ghore Bidyut (electricity in every household)", "Community Clinic", "Social Security Programme", "Investment Growth" and "Conservation to Environment".

The prime minister took those special initiatives to raise the quality of life and income of rural people. The government is working on implementing Vision 2041 to build the Shonar Bangla dreamt of by father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, they said. 

And thus, Bangladesh is moving forward with the goal of making Bangladesh a middle-income country by 2021, and a knowledge-based society, a developed country, by 2041, said discussants at the workshop.

They said, after the formation of the government in 2009, Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave priority to housing, education, medical care, and social security, to ensure the basic rights of the people of the country.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, Director of the Governance Innovation Unit of the Prime Minister's Office, Kamrul Hasan, and Additional Divisional Commissioner (Development), Muhammad Anwar Pasha, also spoke.

Government and private organisation officials, and NGO workers, also participated in the workshop.

Top News

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

13h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

1h | Videos
Don't pay heed to rumours: PM Hasina tells Jashore rally

Don't pay heed to rumours: PM Hasina tells Jashore rally

1h | Videos
Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

13h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka