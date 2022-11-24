Positive change in country possible with firm commitment: Ahmad Kaikaus

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ahmad Kaikaus, said on Thursday that positive change in a country is possible with the firm commitment and determination of the government.

"Bangladesh is its best example of availing positive changes" he said, addressing the divisional workshop at Chattogram on 10 special initiatives taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ahmad Kaikaus also said, "After independence, scholars of the world asked Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman how this war-torn country will run? Bangabandhu replied that our country has soil and people. Today's Bangladesh is the yield of the father of the nation's confidence in the soil and its people."

Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Ashraf Uddin chaired the event and Director General of the Governance Innovation Unit of the Prime Minister's Office, Mohammed Abdul Latif, gave a welcome speech.

Participants of the workshop highlighted positive changes in the country due to the implementation of special programmes like "Amar Bari Amar Khamar", "Asyran", "Digital Bangladesh", "Education Assistance Programme", "Women Empowerment", "Ghore Ghore Bidyut (electricity in every household)", "Community Clinic", "Social Security Programme", "Investment Growth" and "Conservation to Environment".

The prime minister took those special initiatives to raise the quality of life and income of rural people. The government is working on implementing Vision 2041 to build the Shonar Bangla dreamt of by father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, they said.

And thus, Bangladesh is moving forward with the goal of making Bangladesh a middle-income country by 2021, and a knowledge-based society, a developed country, by 2041, said discussants at the workshop.

They said, after the formation of the government in 2009, Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave priority to housing, education, medical care, and social security, to ensure the basic rights of the people of the country.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, Director of the Governance Innovation Unit of the Prime Minister's Office, Kamrul Hasan, and Additional Divisional Commissioner (Development), Muhammad Anwar Pasha, also spoke.

Government and private organisation officials, and NGO workers, also participated in the workshop.