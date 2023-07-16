Polls: Movement restrictions in some parts of Gulshan, Banani areas on 17 July

The Ministry of Public Administration has announced a general holiday along with restrictions on vehicular movement during the by-election on 17 July in some parts of Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Cantonment areas under Dhaka-17 constituency.

Hero Alam is contending for the member of parliament post of Dhaka-17 constituency, which was declared vacant after the death of actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on 15 May.

Meanwhile, the movement of vehicles such as truck, bus, minibus, microbus, jeep, pickup, car, easybike has been restricted in the respective areas from 12am 17 July to 12am 18 July.

Also, motorbike movement has been restricted in the areas from 12am 16 July to 12am 17 July.

On the same day, polls to Bhandaria municipalty in Pirojpur, Chengrar Char municipality in Chandpur, Debidar municipality in Cumilla, Benapole municipality in Jashore, Dohazari municipality in Chattogram, Gosairhat municipality in Shariatpur, Tarash municipality in Sirajganj and Bagha upazila in Rajshahi along with 29 union parishads, and 11 upazila parishad will be held.

And on 19 July, election will be held in Sandwip upazila in Chattogram.