BNP Youth Road March: Microbus torched in Natore, private vehicles vandalised

Politics

UNB
17 September, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 05:07 pm

Firefighters trying to control a fire on a microbus on Dhaka-Rajshahi highway at Dalsharak in Natore Sadar upazila on during the ongoing youth road march of BNP’s three associate bodies from Bogura to Rajshahi on 17 September 2023. Photo: UNB
Firefighters trying to control a fire on a microbus on Dhaka-Rajshahi highway at Dalsharak in Natore Sadar upazila on during the ongoing youth road march of BNP’s three associate bodies from Bogura to Rajshahi on 17 September 2023. Photo: UNB

A microbus was torched on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway at Dalsharak in Natore Sadar upazila on Sunday (17 September) during the ongoing youth road march of BNP's three associate bodies from Bogura to Rajshahi.

Besides, a number of vehicles including a private car were also vandalised in different parts of the district town.

Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said it is not clear yet who set the microbus on fire and vandalised the vehicles.

"Police are investigating the incident," he said.

Meanwhile, Shahidul Islam Bachhu, convener of the district unit BNP blamed the ruling party men for the violence during their party's youth road march.

He also alleged that the leaders and activists of the ruling party took positions in different parts of the district town to prevent the road march enforced by the BNP's three associate bodies- Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal and Swechchasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal.

BNP's associated bodies announced the road march on September 13 to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party caretaker government.

Contacted, Shariful Islam Ramjan, general secretary of the district unit Awami League, denied the allegation and said the law enforcers will find out the culprits behind it after the investigation.

'Youth Road March' from Rangpur announced by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal and Swechchasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal began on Sunday and it will continue till  30 September.

