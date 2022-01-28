Worried about political future, BNP resorts to conspiracies: Information minister

Information Minister and Joint General Secretary of the Awami League, Hasan Mahmud, said BNP has resorted to conspiracies and propaganda because it is worried about its political future.

"The world community is praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but the BNP and Jamaat are not happy about it. Indeed they are scared, because the people of the country are happy with Sheikh Hasina's success," he said while exchanging views with Awami League leaders and activists in Sylhet at the Sylhet Circuit House on Friday.

The information minister said, "They (BNP) are spending money to spread propaganda against the country. The BNP secretary general has sent letters signed by him to US lawmakers and various departments to stop US aid to Bangladesh and reevaluate the issue of aid to Bangladesh."

Expressing astonishment about the BNP's activities, Hasan Mahmud said, "How can the secretary general of a political party send letters abroad with the intention of stopping aid to the country and also dream of running the country? They are conspirators against the country. They are anti-national."

Regarding the law on the formation of the Election Commission which was recently passed in parliament, the information minister referred to different countries where the election commission is formed by the head of state.

He said, "Election commissions are formed by the heads of state in Nepal and Sri Lanka. In Pakistan also the commission is formed by the head of state along with the chief justices of all the provinces. In Australia and New Zealand it is formed by the governor generals who represent the queen (Queen Elizabeth II)."

"We have made the system, which is followed across the world, more transparent. There is no search committee in other countries, but according to our law, the search committee will propose the names of 10 people, from which the president will appoint five," he continued.

"After the law was passed unanimously, Mirza Fakhrul said they will still not participate in any election under this government. In fact, they cannot be cured of the disease of saying no to everything, because they understand they have moved far away from the people. So they have chosen the path of various conspiracies," he added.

Addressing the Awami League leaders and activists, he said, "They (BNP) have chosen social media as a big platform for spreading propaganda against the country. Besides promoting the government's development activities, you must be active in social media against propaganda."

He asked young activists in the district to work together under the science and technology secretaries of the party units in Sylhet in this regard.

Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain, Sylhet district Awami League acting president Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Khan, also spoke at the meeting.