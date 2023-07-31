Want a competitive election but can't bring anyone by sending out palanquin: Shahriar Alam

Politics

UNB
31 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 09:12 pm

Related News

Want a competitive election but can't bring anyone by sending out palanquin: Shahriar Alam

UNB
31 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 09:12 pm
Photo: Archive
Photo: Archive

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday said Bangladesh's importance continues to grow in the geopolitical context, bringing both challenges and opportunities.

Talking to reporters, he said with a growing economy, there are new issues or challenges which need to be dealt with diligently and in a level-headed way.

"These challenges bring opportunities too," he said.

Asked about the recent letter to the US envoy to the UN from 14 members of the Congress, Shahriar Alam said such "motivated" letters will keep coming before the next national election.

He said Bangladesh has constructive engagement with the US Department of State and they appreciated the progress Bangladesh made in the areas where they have concerns.

"You can go and write to a politician too that your promotion is stuck," remarked the state minister, adding that Bangladesh missions abroad are reaching out to those who are writing such letters.

Asked about the next national election, Shahriar Alam said, "I want a competitive election where all parties will participate. But we can't bring anyone by sending out a palanquin."

Responding to a question on the assault on independent candidate Hero Alam during the recent Dhaka-17 by-polls, he said the assault was carried out by a group of people and steps were taken immediately.

Without taking the government initiatives into consideration, issuing a joint statement to the media was a clear violation of diplomatic norms, he said.

The state minister for foreign affairs said the current leadership of the country is much stronger and firmer than anytime in the past.

Bangladesh / Top News

Participatory election / Bangladesh politics / Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

1h | Thoughts
Ceramic bowl type basin used for hand wash area. Photo: Collected

Basin and sink shopping in Dhaka: Finding the perfect fit

5h | Habitat
There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

10h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

1h | TBS Today
Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

4h | TBS Stories
Why different acumen for Barcelona and Juventus?

Why different acumen for Barcelona and Juventus?

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon

5
More than 75% of Bangladeshi students currently on US campuses study in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] fields. Photo: University of California/Reuters
Education

Bangladesh ranks 17th in sending students to US for higher studies 

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September