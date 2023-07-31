Want a competitive election but can't bring anyone by sending out palanquin: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday said Bangladesh's importance continues to grow in the geopolitical context, bringing both challenges and opportunities.

Talking to reporters, he said with a growing economy, there are new issues or challenges which need to be dealt with diligently and in a level-headed way.

"These challenges bring opportunities too," he said.

Asked about the recent letter to the US envoy to the UN from 14 members of the Congress, Shahriar Alam said such "motivated" letters will keep coming before the next national election.

He said Bangladesh has constructive engagement with the US Department of State and they appreciated the progress Bangladesh made in the areas where they have concerns.

"You can go and write to a politician too that your promotion is stuck," remarked the state minister, adding that Bangladesh missions abroad are reaching out to those who are writing such letters.

Asked about the next national election, Shahriar Alam said, "I want a competitive election where all parties will participate. But we can't bring anyone by sending out a palanquin."

Responding to a question on the assault on independent candidate Hero Alam during the recent Dhaka-17 by-polls, he said the assault was carried out by a group of people and steps were taken immediately.

Without taking the government initiatives into consideration, issuing a joint statement to the media was a clear violation of diplomatic norms, he said.

The state minister for foreign affairs said the current leadership of the country is much stronger and firmer than anytime in the past.