Unabated plundering going on in power sector: Gayeshwar

Politics

UNB
03 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 08:39 pm

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Friday alleged the government has been indulging in unabated looting in the power sector in the name of capacity charge.

"The government has again increased the price of electricity. They said they're adjusting the price as no subsidy can be given in the sector," he said.

Speaking at a human chain programme, the BNP leader also alleged that the ruling party leaders have already siphoned Tk10,000 crore off abroad by indulging in looting and corruption.

"The country is now on the brink of destruction due to widespread corruption and plundering. "They're now adjusting the the money that they looted from powe sector by cutting public pockets through repeatedly hiking the power tariff," he said.

The BNP leader said the way the Prime Minister and her colleagues are behaving it appears that Bangladesh has become their paternal property.

Bangladesh Sammalita Peshajibi Parishad arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding the unconditional release of BNP chairperson Khaled Zia, ssenior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other arrested party leaders and activists.

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, alleged that the government has signed a power deal with Indian Adani Group where the coal price was fixed at ($400/MT) against the actual price at $200/MT. "This is how plundering is going on in the power sector."

He said no one, except a clique who are involved in corruption, bribery and looting, is now safe in the country.

"The Prime Minister is the kingpin of that clique and the corrupt elements are around her who depleted the banks through plundering. Banks are on the verge of bankruptcy. We have to remember that no one is safe in this country until a government is formed removing Hasina," the BNP leader observed.

He also said the current undemocratic government is least bothered about public suffering since it has no patriotism and responsibility toward people.

The BNP leader called upon people from all walks of life and all the democratic political parties to put up a strong resistance against the current despotic regime to restore democracy in the country and establish a government of people.

