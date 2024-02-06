Gayeshwar calls on people from all walks of life to stand up against rapists

06 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 09:48 pm

Gayeshwar calls on people from all walks of life to stand up against rapists

06 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 09:48 pm
A file photo of BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Ray speaking at a party programme. Photo: UNB
A file photo of BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Ray speaking at a party programme. Photo: UNB

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Ray on Tuesday called upon people from all walks of life to build a resistance against rapists and perpetrators of violence against women.

"We are encouraged by people's protest against it [rape of a woman on campus on Jahangirnagar University campus]…Such violence against a woman symbolise an assault on the entire country. So, no more protest, it is a time to build a resistance," he said.

Speaking at a human chain programme, he also denounced the incident of rape of a woman on Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus allegedly by some members of Chhatra League after confining her husband to a dorm room on Saturday night.

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said the country and its people will no longer remain safe if the current government stays in power.

Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum, a pro-BNP platform, formed the human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest against the violence against women and the rape incident on the JU campus.

Speaking at the programme, another BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman the human it is now imperative to build a social resistance against the oppressors of women and rapists.

She called upon the students and youth to wake up and take to the streets to ensure the safety of women and protect the country from misrule.

BNP vice-chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo said the main features of the current illegal government are indulging in murder, enforced disappearance, torture, rape and snatching people's rights and destroying the economy.

He said it will not be possible to save the nation from rape, persecution, killing and enforced disappearance until the current government is ousted from power.

"The fall of this regime must be ensured. I hope that our party's top leaders will soon give programmes to restore democracy and people's rights by unseating the current government," the BNP leader said.

