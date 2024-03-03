Power sector in deep crisis: Rizvi

The country's power sector has plunged into a deep crisis, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (3 March).

Talking to reporters at BNP's Nayapalton office, Rizvi said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent remarks on the power situation contradict what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

The BNP leader said Quader claimed that hundred percent people of the country are getting electricity supply while the prime minister, a few days ago said load-shedding should remain in the country on a small scale.

Rizvi denounced another statement by Quader that the BNP is pleading with its foreign master by ignoring people of the country.

He said, "The AL general secretary is perhaps suffering from amnesia as he had forgotten the 2014 election when India's then-foreign minister Sujata Singh visited Bangladesh to show their support to AL and manage HM Ershad to join the polls.

"It is a clear sign of intervention in a sovereign country, he added.

BNP Vice Chairman Ahmed Azam Khan, Adviser to Chairperson Zainul Abdeen Farooq, Zainal Abedin (VP Zainal), Organisational Secretary Advocate Abdus Salam Azad, Assistant Office Secretary Munir Hossain, Assistant Economic Secretary Mahmudur Rahman Sumon, were present in the press briefing.