Several injured as AL men attack BNP programme in Banani

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:37 pm
Several injured as AL men attack BNP programme in Banani

Several people including BNP leader Tabith Awal were injured after activists of ruling Awami League attacked a candlelit programme of BNP in the capital's Banani area on Saturday (17 September) night. 

BNP had announced the programme to protest against the abnormal increase in the prices of essential commodities including fuel oil and the recent deaths of three party activists in police firing.

The programme was supposed to be held 7-8 pm from Kakali to Gulshan-2 intersection, said BNP joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain who was also injured in the attack.

"Before our programme started, Chhatra League and Jubo League men staged a procession on our opposite," the BNP joint secretary general said.  

Awami League and Chhatra League men attacked BNP leaders and activists soon after the chief guest of the programme Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain ended his speech, he added.

Moazzem further said many BNP activists including women workers and Dhaka North City Corporation's mayoral candidate Tabith Awal were seriously injured in the attack. 

When contacted, Banani Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Noor-e-Azam Mia told The Business Standard that some BNP and Awami League men clashed after the end of the programme.  

"After a while the situation became normal and there was no conflict anymore," he added. 

Earlier this evening, BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife were allegedly attacked by Awami League men on their way from the capital to Noakhali. 

Former chairman of Bipulasar Union Parishad Sharif Hossain was also injured in the attack that took place this evening (17 September) at Bipulasar Bazar in Monohorganj of Cumilla.  

The condition of the BNP vice-chairman was critical, said the party's media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan. 

"He was taken to a Cumilla hospital," said the BNP leader quoting Barkat Ullah's son Saniat.

On 15 September, Awami League men clashed with BNP leaders and activists as the latter party staged a rally at Mukul Fauj ground in Pallabi to protest the commodity price hikes. 

      

