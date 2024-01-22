Rowshan urges her party workers to be united

Jatiyo Party (JaPa) Chief Patron Begum Rowshan Ershad today (22 January) urged all leaders and workers of her party to be united for the better interest of the organisation.

It is really very regretful that the leaders and workers of the Jatiyo Party are divided in many fractions, she said in a statement.

Many followers of founder of the party HM Ershad were expelled recently which made the party weak, she said adding that it is very sad for party's dedicated workers and candidates who participated in the parliamentary elections.

She urged the JP chairman and other central leaders for immediate reinstatement of the expelled leaders.