Resist BNP-Jamaat for joining hands with Israel: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday (29 February) urged the people and Islamic parties of the country to resist the BNP and Jamaat accusing them of becoming Israel's friends instead of uttering a single word in favour of the Palestinians.

"BNP and Jamaat have become friends of Israel. They have joined hands with Israel," he said while speaking at a protest rally at central Shaheed Minar as the chief guest.

Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote organized the rally protesting Israeli killings in Gaza.

In its staunch support to the Palestinian cause Bangladesh says Israel, through its denial of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, has violated peremptory norms of international law.

These violations include persecution, racial discrimination, and apartheid against Palestinians, as well as the occupation, colonization, and annexation of Palestinian land, according to Bangladesh position.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh will reiterate its firm stance in favour of Palestine through Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha made oral pleading, on behalf of the OIC, at the International Court of Justice where he reviewed the crimes committed by Israel, the occupying authority, against the Palestinian people, in particular, its war in the Gaza Strip.

He also averred that Israel continues to pursue apartheid policy against the Palestinians.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said BNP and its acting chairman are facing challenge within the party as they boycotted the last national election following an imposed decision. "There were also efforts to foil the polls."