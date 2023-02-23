Quader says no chance for Khaleda to do politics, Anisul says otherwise

Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has reiterated that there is no scope for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to do politics as she has been convicted on graft charges.

"Why has Khaleda Zia's jail sentence been suspended? She is ill. If she had not been ill, she would have been in jail. A convict has no scope to do politics," he said while replying to journalists at a meeting at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital on Thursday, reports BSS.

Quader's remarks, however, contradict Law Minister Anisul Huq who yesterday said there was no bar to letting Khaleda do politics.

The law minister said there has been no external pressure on the government regarding the BNP chief's participation in politics.

"Khaleda Zia was released from prison on two conditions that she will receive treatment staying at her residence and will refrain from travelling abroad," the minister said while responding to a question from journalists while addressing a seminar at the BIISS auditorium in the capital.

"There was no such condition in the release application mentioning she will not be able to do politics," Anisul Huq said, adding that the government is not bothered if Khaleda Zia is participating in politics or not.

The minister added, "Not even a word of the constitution will be defied while holding the national elections. The government wants an inclusive election with the participation of all parties. However, it's up to the parties if they want to take part or not."

Earlier on 19 February, the law minister said that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia can take part in politics, but she is barred from contesting in the next general election because of her conviction for corruption.

The government will not interfere in her doing politics, the minister said adding "Whether she will do politics or not, it is her personal matter."

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the BNP and Khaleda Zia will decide about her next election participation and politics, not the government.

"AL cannot decide whether or not Khaleda can do politics. The ruling party's statements on Khaleda being barred from contesting in the next election is not lawful as she has every right to do so," Fakhrul told The Business Standard.

Replying to if Khaleda Zia will participate in the ongoing political movement, Mirza Fakhrul said, it will depend on her health condition and the party's consensus.

His remarks, however, contradict Law Minister Anisul Huq's recent comments that there is no bar on the BNP chairperson to do politics.

However, since late last year, the BNP has been staging a series of protest programmes to press home their demands including the unconditional release of chairperson Khaleda Zia, the withdrawal of cases against her and the next general elections under a neutral caretaker government.
 

