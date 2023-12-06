Public administration ministry seeks transfer of another 110 UNOs

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:29 pm

Public administration ministry seeks transfer of another 110 UNOs

The commission is yet to approve the transfers.

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:29 pm
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Public Administration has sought approval from the Election Commission to transfer another 110 Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to smoothly conduct the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

"We have received a proposal for the transfer of 110 UNOs," EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Business Standard on Wednesday (6 December).

The commission is yet to approve the transfers.

Earlier on 4 December, in a bid to reform local administration ahead of the national polls, the Election Commission approved the transfer of 47 UNOs.

The EC also extended the deadline for sending transfer proposals for officers-in-charge (OCs) of police stations from 5 December to 8 December, reads an EC notification issued on Monday.

"In the first phase, approximately 320 OCs and 250 UNOs may get transferred, given the condition that OCs serving their current workplace for more than six months and UNOs serving their current workplace for more than a year should be transferred first," the EC secretary said at the time.

On 30 October, the EC asked the home ministry and public administration ministry to transfer all OCs and UNOs to help conduct the upcoming election fairly.

It also directed the ministries to seek its permission for transferring OCs stationed in the same workplace for more than six months and UNOs stationed in the same workplace for more than a year by 5 December.

Public Administration / Election Commission / Bangladesh

