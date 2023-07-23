The political calm and storm: What EU mission saw and what message it will take back to Brussels

When the six-member Election Exploratory Mission (ExM) from the European Union (EU) scheduled to wrap up their visit today, which arrived in Bangladesh on 9 July, they were greeted with a peaceful political scene.

While they held a flurry of meetings with different government and non-government bodies, the delegation consistently asked about the risk of political violence.

Their first week of visit also coincided with the two-and-a-half day visit by US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, who met the prime minister and stressed the need for a peaceful democracy.

Uzra, who also witnessed the rallies both AL and BNP held in the capital without any incident, termed those "good Harbinger".

AL's "peace rally". Photo: TBS

"I would say, we witnessed large political rallies that were, thankfully, free of serious violence. And I think this is what we would like to see," she said.

The EU delegation also witnessed the peaceful rallies, a testament to a peace that could be held with the major players both on the streets.

BNP rally. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

But in the second week of the EU delegation's visit, things took a turn for the worse.

In a span of 24 hours, a form of violence began to creep in, before being unleashed countrywide.

BNP's countrywide march marred by clashes in Dhaka, Bogura on 18 July. Photo: TBS

Popular Youtuber Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alom, who lost the Dhaka-17 by-polls to Awami League nominated Mohammad A Arafat, came under attack on 17 July after he visited the polling centre at Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

The European Union mission was in the Gulshan area when the attack happened.

The EU, alongside the UN, the US and 12 other countries, condemned the attack in a statement the next day.

Before that matter could be put to bed, on 18 July, violence broke out across the country as both the BNP and the AL took to the streets for their respective rallies.

BNP march meets clashes on 18 July. Rajib Dhar/TBS

The politics of confrontation resulted in scores of injuries and at least one death as the BNP clashes with police and AL in at least nine districts, including Laxmipur, Bogura, Dhaka, Khagrachhari, Pirojpur, Feni, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, during the party's countrywide protest marches.

In the fallout of those clashes, 22 cases were filed accusing some 15,000 people in nine districts.

Now, as the EU mission starts to wrap up its two-week visit, having held over 75 meetings, it has seen both sides of Bangladeshi politics - the calm and also the storm.

The EU mission had arrived in Bangladesh to assess the pre-electoral conditions, a hot button issue ahead of the national elections slated for December or January.

It held a slew of meetings with diplomats, government bodies, election commission, election observers, civil society, and journalists.

The delegates have been mum on any developments or opinions, speaking to the media once following their visit to the Election Commission.

While its findings are not known, speculation has been rife, especially over their line of inquiries.

The EU mission mainly wanted to know whether the country's condition is conducive for fair elections considering the last two national polls, the risk of violence, the existence of sufficient legal framework, capacity and preparedness of the Election Commission, press freedom and freedom of expression in the country.

The question of violence has, perhaps, already been answered.

The start

From day one, the EU delegation held a series of meetings with ambassadors and diplomats of different countries staying in Bangladesh.

They then held another meeting with diplomats on 17 July, before head of the delegation Riccardo Chelleri left Dhaka on Tuesday.

Meeting with govt bodies

In the weeks since the delegation's arrival, they held meetings with high officials of government bodies including the foreign ministry, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Bangladesh Police, Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tract Affairs, the attorney general, home affairs, information ministry, and law ministry.

During these meetings, the EU mainly inquired about the possibility of violence before the upcoming national election, poll time security measures, and the overall human rights situation.

While meeting the lawyers, the mission sought to know how independent and objective the judiciary can be during the election.

Regarding the queries of the EU mission, the law ministry and the attorney general office informed the mission that Bangladesh has sufficient legal framework to hold a free, fair, and credible election.

How prepared is the Election Commission?

The EU delegation held more than one meeting with the EC, which is tasked with conducting the upcoming national polls.

The mission enquired about the EC's preparedness, including their capability to hold a free and fair election, the number of voters, the voter list creation method, voting centres and the CCTV installations.

The EC informed them that it was fully prepared and had the capacity to conduct free and fair elections.

Civil society members not sure if electoral process transparent

The EU delegation met a number of civil society members, some of whom made clear that they still questioned whether a level playing field could be created under the current process.

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said, "They wanted to know whether the country's condition is conducive for fair elections. In light of past experience, I told them that the election process must be proper.

"I said people should have the freedom to choose their options, the whole process should be transparent, and there should be no manipulation."

Election observers and legal experts also raised questions about the recent changes in the RPO.

After meeting with the delegation on Sunday (15 July), Sharmeen Murshid, chief executive officer of the election observation group Brotee told reporters, "We discussed whether we can trust the Election Commission through the reforms that are taking place. I told them that we have not yet achieved the level of preparation and confidence required for the elections."

"Especially the use of the Digital Security Act [DSA] and the Representation of the People Order [RPO] revision. I do not look at the RPO change favourably. It will greatly weaken the electoral process," she added.

Zahed Ur Rahman, a social activist, told the media that the EU mission enquired if there was any possibility of conflict regarding the next general polls.

"I said a confrontational situation has emerged in the country. The two major parties have not been able to reach a decision over the polls-time government, creating a risk.

"I said the recent amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) are not in favour of the Election Commission. Even if the law and the constitution decide it all, the commission cannot work properly under a party government," he added.

Election time govt model, dialogue discussed

The delegation also held a series of meetings on 15 July with the major political parties, where each made their position clear.

While the BNP reiterated the demand for a caretaker government, which the Jamaat-e-Islami also supported, the Jatiya Party chose to strike a balance, urging the government to sit for dialogue.

The ruling Awami League, as always, said the election-time government would be formed only under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After leading the nine-member team in the meeting that lasted around two hours, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters, "I want to clearly state that we will not accept any violation of the constitution..."

Like other countries across the world, the election-time government in Bangladesh will be formed under the leadership of the prime minister, he added.

"There is no question of dissolution of parliament, resignation of government, or forming a caretaker government," he further stated.

Obaidul Quader, also the roads and bridges minister, noted that the EU delegation did not discuss dialogue and caretaker government in the meeting.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a BNP Standing Committee member, following his party's 90-minute meeting with the delegation, told reporters, "We clearly told the EU delegation that the people of Bangladesh will not be able to vote if [election is held] under this government. We've told them that there's no question of going to elections under this regime; it is not possible. There are so many reasons behind it."

Claiming that the EU delegation came to Bangladesh only because they had questions about elections under this regime, Khasru said, "They'll go to power again through this process by controlling the election and keeping the people out of voting. These issues have been naturally discussed [in the meeting]."

The BNP's statements were echoed by Jamaat-e-Islami, which said fair elections are not possible without a non-partisan, impartial caretaker government.

After an hour-long meeting at the EU embassy from 2:30pm, Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, "We have called for the EU to send election observers only when the ground for a fair election is created. Otherwise, if there are elections like 2014 or 2018, sending observers will only give the polls legitimacy."

The Jatiya Party, meanwhile, called for a dialogue.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jatiya Party General Secretary Md Mujibul Haque said, "We want an impartial election. People of the country also want an acceptable election. The role of the government and the Election Commission is crucial to make the election acceptable. Political issues should be resolved through discussions."

Talking to reporters after the hour-long meeting with the EU team at Gulshan 2, he said, "The talks should be initiated by the government. There will be no solution without a dialogue. The Awami League and BNP both came up with their one-point movement. The BNP wants the resignation of the government, while the Awami League wants elections under Sheikh Hasina. The one point of the Jatiya Party is we want fair elections.

"For the sake of a free, fair and acceptable election, the government should initiate dialogue."

Journos raise concern over DSA

In a meeting with top journalists of the country, the EU was made aware of the concerns regarding the Digital Security Act.

"They did not specifically ask about DSA at first. They asked us about press freedom in Bangladesh. Whether we are able to maintain our professional duties or not," Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said after the meeting.

"We told them about our recommendations on DSA that we sent to the government and that we are a united voice regardless of our differences when it comes to press freedom or DSA," he added.

"The law minister said reforms to the DSA will be made by September. We want to see our recommendations in that reform," Iqbal Sobhan further said.

"We also told them that the media will play a role in ensuring a fair election," he added.

"Another thing we told them about the media is that there are limitations, there are restrictions, but our media have an inherent fighting spirit. The mainstream media strictly uphold the values of democracy and fundamental rights. Despite limitations, the media has been fighting against wrongdoings and corruptions in the society," he added.

The next step

The delegation will now prepare an analysis for the high representative of the EU, which will then help decide whether or not to deploy an election observation mission, according to Riccardo Chelleri, a senior election expert and also the head of the six member's delegation.

The report will be crucial. The EU did not send any observers in the last two national elections, with the last such visit during the 2008 elections.