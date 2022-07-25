PM’s remark on throwing Khaleda Zia off Padma Bridge was a joke: Quader

The prime minister's remark on throwing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from the Padma Bridge was nothing but political humour, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"The premier's comment on serving tea when BNP come to besiege the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was also a joke," he said in response to a journalist's query after the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

When asked whether Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, was trying to open the door to dialogue by inviting BNP to tea, Quader said the premier humorously responded to the BNP's announcement of laying siege to the PMO as a joke.

"What is the problem in having tea when BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul comes to besiege the PMO?" he asked.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina criticised BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's past comments on the Padma Bridge in a party meeting on 18 May.

"Khaleda Zia said that the Padma Bridge is being built through patchwork and none should set foot on the bridge as it will collapse. Connecting the bridge's spans was deemed patchwork to her and her supporters. What should we do to them now? They should be taken to the Padma Bridge and then thrown into the river from there," Sheikh Hasina had said.

In another party meeting last Saturday, the prime minister said that if BNP men plan to lay siege to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), they will not be stopped.

"You will not be obstructed in Banglamotor or any other place. Come as far as you can. No objection. I will sit with you and serve tea. If you want to talk, I will listen," she said.