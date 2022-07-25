PM’s remark on throwing Khaleda Zia off Padma Bridge was a joke: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 06:20 pm

Related News

PM’s remark on throwing Khaleda Zia off Padma Bridge was a joke: Quader

In a party meeting last Saturday, the prime minister said that if BNP men plan to lay siege to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), they will not be stopped

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 06:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The prime minister's remark on throwing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from the Padma Bridge was nothing but political humour, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"The premier's comment on serving tea when BNP come to besiege the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was also a joke," he said in response to a journalist's query after the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

When asked whether Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, was trying to open the door to dialogue by inviting BNP to tea, Quader said the premier humorously responded to the BNP's announcement of laying siege to the PMO as a joke.

"What is the problem in having tea when BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul comes to besiege the PMO?" he asked.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina criticised BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's past comments on the Padma Bridge in a party meeting on 18 May.

"Khaleda Zia said that the Padma Bridge is being built through patchwork and none should set foot on the bridge as it will collapse. Connecting the bridge's spans was deemed patchwork to her and her supporters. What should we do to them now? They should be taken to the Padma Bridge and then thrown into the river from there," Sheikh Hasina had said. 

In another party meeting last Saturday, the prime minister said that if BNP men plan to lay siege to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), they will not be stopped. 

"You will not be obstructed in Banglamotor or any other place. Come as far as you can. No objection. I will sit with you and serve tea. If you want to talk, I will listen," she said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

6h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

7h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

7h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

29m | Videos
Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh to benefit from depleting wheat prices

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case