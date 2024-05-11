Tesla's 'Giga factory' in the face of German environmentalists' movement
Tesla has faced opposition from environmentalists in Germany. Therefore, they are not able to proceed with the initiative of expanding the factory named 'Gigafactory'.
Tesla has faced opposition from environmentalists in Germany. Therefore, they are not able to proceed with the initiative of expanding the factory named 'Gigafactory'.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.