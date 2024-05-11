Tesla's 'Giga factory' in the face of German environmentalists' movement

Videos

11 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 06:34 pm

Tesla's 'Giga factory' in the face of German environmentalists' movement

11 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 06:34 pm

Tesla has faced opposition from environmentalists in Germany. Therefore, they are not able to proceed with the initiative of expanding the factory named 'Gigafactory'.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dr. Abed Chaudhury’s journey in Gene Science

Dr. Abed Chaudhury’s journey in Gene Science

42m | Videos
Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid?

Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid?

1h | Videos
Tesla's 'Giga factory' in the face of German environmentalists' movement

Tesla's 'Giga factory' in the face of German environmentalists' movement

1h | Videos
How much has US-Israeli relations deteriorated?

How much has US-Israeli relations deteriorated?

2h | Videos