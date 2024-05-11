Power Grid Company commissions 3 new lines to boost grid capacity

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 07:06 pm

Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB) has commissioned three newly constructed transmission lines, according to sources from the Power Division.

According to sources from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the PGCB's newly constructed "Korerhat-Chowmuhoni 230 KV Four Circuit Transmission Line" was successfully charged with voltage from the Chowmuhoni grid substation at 1:00pm on Saturday (11 May).

The newly constructed lines will play an important and effective role in the transmission of electricity to the national grid and thereby increase its capacity, according to industry insiders.

Earlier on Friday (10 May) around 10:00am, the "Chowmuhoni-Kachua 230 KV Four Circuit Transmission Line" and the "Chowmuhoni-Maijdi 230 KV Double Circuit Transmission Line" were charged with voltage from there as well.

The lines – "Korerhat-Chowmuhoni", "Chowmuhoni-Kachua" and "Chowmuhoni-Maijdi" – are 53 km, 50 km and 20 km respectively.

The new lines have been constructed under the project "Enhancement and Strengthening of Power Network in Eastern Region", financed by development partners – the World Bank, the government and the PGCB.

 

Power Grid / Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB)

