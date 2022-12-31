PM is working to turn crisis into possibility: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to turn the ongoing crisis into a possibility.

"The global recession brought a negative impact around the world. As a result, the crisis is now prevalent in many countries. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to turn this crisis into a possibility," he said while talking to the journalists on Feni Girls Cadet College premises in Feni.

"We have talked about the response to the global situation. We are working to transform crisis into possibility as there are many challenges ahead of us. The government is considering several issues such as fuel, dollar and reserve during the world crisis," he said.

Noting that Pakistan's reserve has come down to 9 billion dollars, the veteran AL leader said: "We are better than that. We did not lose our track even in the crisis and we have started to turn around."

He said that extreme right and extreme left-leaning political parties have united ahead of the election and their target is Sheikh Hasina.

"But the government has brought the country to a sustainable level. The people are in favor of the government," he added.

There is an alliance of 33 parties against the government, Quader said, adding that however, most of them are like the 'Carpet Knight', a knight who spends his time in luxury and idleness.

Quader said that there is no use in fighting in the name of the movement as the election will be held under the Election Commission.

"Government will only do routine work. There will be no government interference in the election," he said, adding that there is no chance of the return of caretaker government system.

Issuing a warning against BNP-Jamaat, he said BNP-Jamaat is daydreaming of the fall of the government and making inciting ill-approach to this end but they will not succeed.

Quader welcomed all registered parties and hoped that they would join the upcoming elections.

Regarding the metrorail in Bangladesh, the minister said that Sheikh Hasina's government is taking the country to the level of a developed country.

"Those who say the fare of metro rail is high are not speaking considering the reality. In Dhaka city, now you have to pay taka 20 taka ride a rickshaw," he said.

Feni District unit of Awami League President Advocate Hafez Ahmed, General Secretary Nizam Uddin Hazari, MP, Deputy Commissioner Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan and Superintendent of Police Zakir Hasan were present, among others, on the occasion.