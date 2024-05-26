Cyclone Remal to cross over Dhaka tomorrow: Is flooding in capital a worry?

Md Jahidul Islam
26 May, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 04:17 pm

Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

Stormy winds and rains have already begun to batter coastal areas of Bangladesh, announcing the arrival of Cyclone Remal.

But once the centre of the cyclone hits the coast, it is expected to cross over Dhaka on Monday, raising concerns about waterlogging and flooding. 

Meteorological experts say the centre of Cyclone Remal is likely to remain over Bangladesh till Tuesday, with strong chances of continuous and heavy rainfall.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department is also braced for the possibility of heavy rainfalls in eight divisions of the country. 

Speaking to The Business Standard, BMD Storm Warning Center's Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said, "The impact of the cyclone is already being seen in the coastal districts since morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to affect the country after the cyclone hits. 

"After landfall, the cyclone will weaken, but continue to lash various parts of the country for two more days. There is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in Dhaka tomorrow."

Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told The Business Standard, that almost all weather prediction models expect heavy to very heavy rainfall the whole day on Monday in Dhaka city, with a rainfall total of more than 200 millimetres.

The Dhaka city corporations, however, are not expecting a big blow.

Speaking to TBS, Dhaka North City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Mir Khairul Alam said, "When it rains in Dhaka, we clean our drains and canals regularly to avoid flooding. These are regular activities. Also, if water logging occurs after rain, we have a quick response team that will go there quickly and solve the problem."

He said the impact of the cyclone was not going to directly impact Dhaka.

"There may be some precipitation and then the problem will be resolved. We do not have any special preparation for cyclones," he said.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal, meanwhile, advised closing schools and colleges on Monday.

Highlighting that Canada shuts schools in anticipation of snowstorms, he suggested the same kind of practice in Dhaka to save time and alleviate commuting issues.

"After making landfall, the wind speed is still likely to be around 90 to 100 kmph when the centre of Cyclone Remal passes over Khulna and Dhaka division districts.Due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, there is a strong possibility of heavy rainfall over the 8 divisions of Bangladesh," he said.

Rains are expected in Khulna Division (500-600mm), Barishal Division (400-500mm), Dhaka Division (200-350mm), Chattogram (200-300mm), Rajshahi Division (250-350mm), Mymensigh Division (400-500mm), Sylhet Division (150-250mm) and Rangpur Division (250-300mm).

According to the latest special notification in the Meteorological Department, low-lying areas of some coastal islands and shoals may be inundated by wind-driven tides of 8-12 feet higher than usual.

