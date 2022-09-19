Partymen violating PM's orders will be punished: Quader on AL-BNP clash

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that if anyone joins the attacks against BNP without the leader's (prime minister) order, they will be punished.

He made the statement at a joint meeting of Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Monday (19 September) morning.

Obaidul Quader said that without central instruction, some over-enthusiastic workers are causing various incidents at BNP programmes. Strict action will be taken against those who are doing so, said the Awami League leader.

He said, "I will tell our party leaders and workers that if anyone is involved in these attacks outside the leader's guidance, we will take punitive measures. We will not spare anyone. There is no order from the central committee, some isolated incidents are defaming the government and the Awami League. Those who do this will not be tolerated."