Party registration: Gono Odhikar holds protest, issues ultimatum; EC unshaken

Politics

25 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 05:23 pm

Related News

Party registration: Gono Odhikar holds protest, issues ultimatum; EC unshaken

Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said there is nothing to be anxious about such threats while also regretting the sufferings of common people due to political movements

25 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 05:23 pm
Party registration: Gono Odhikar holds protest, issues ultimatum; EC unshaken

Political parties refused registration by the Election Commission (EC) have the right to protest peacefully, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said today (25 July) in response to protests and ultimatums from the Gono Odhikar Parishad.

Earlier on the day, party leaders had threatened to besiege the EC offices after being disqualified from the race for registration.

"What will they do? If you [Gono Odhikar] surround us, we will remain surrounded," EC Anisur said while speaking to reporters about the ultimatum at his office in Agargaon on Tuesday.

He suggested that frequent political events are natural before the upcoming national election. 

The commissioner stated that there is nothing to be anxious about such threats while also regretting the sufferings of common people due to political movements.

Regarding registering new parties, Commissioner Anisur clarified that they had allowed time until 26 July to raise objections against qualified registrations. Some political parties have lodged objections, and the commission would address these issues in discussions scheduled for the coming day. 

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that some parties might have grievances, but he affirmed their right to protest peacefully.

The ultimatum given

Earlier, Gono Odhikar Parishad Member-Secretary Nurul Haque Nur announced a march program to besiege the EC office today after being disqualified from the race for registering his party.

However, they had to end the programme at 2:30pm after being blocked by the police in the capital's Banglamotor.

At the time, Nurul Haque Nur, president of a section of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the EC. 

Insisting that the Gono Odhikar Parishad should be registered as a political party, he said, "If the EC does not reconsider its decision by this time, we will see the end of it."

He also warned that the group would announce a new program if their demands were not met.

During a 45 minutes Banglamotor assembly, guarded by police, Nur said, "The future of Bangladesh will be decided within the next two months. Initially, the opposition parties will hold peaceful programmes. However, activists will give a reply if the police attempt to obstruct or attack them to foil their events."

Addressing the police, Nur urged them to recognise that they are paid with the people's money and not with funds from the Awami League.

"You are paid with people's money not with Awami League's. So it is high time you join the cause of mass people as the time of this government is over," he said.

Speaking of a new office for Gono Odhikar Parishad, the former Ducsu leader said, "We have already been promised Tk73 lakh for purchasing our new office. We plan to buy a new office at Tk1-1.5 crore."

Later, a four-member party team, led by Senior Joint Convener Rashed Khan, went to the EC office to submit a protest letter.

Earlier, the activists commenced their procession from the party's central office at Culvert Road, Bijoynagar in the capital around 1:00pm. Their procession journeyed through Paltan, Zero Point, Secretariat area, Motsho Bhavan, Shahbagh, eventually reaching Banglamotor intersection, where the police halted their progress.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commission / 'Gono Odhikar Parishad' / registration / Nurrul Haque Nur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

2h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

4h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

1h | TBS Face to Face
Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

7h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

7h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up