Parliament now a one-party club: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
23 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:01 pm

Related News

Parliament now a one-party club: Fakhrul

UNB
23 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:01 pm
Parliament now a one-party club: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government has turned the Jatiya Sangsad into a 'one-party club' by destroying the country's electoral system.

"They (govt) have destroyed all the democratic institutions. Is it a Parliament that they have formed? They've created a one-party club.  It's a club of Awami League," he said.

Speaking at a discussion meeting the BNP Secretary General also said the government has ruined the electoral system to cling to power by force.

Stating that the electoral system is the gateway of democracy, he said the Parliament and cabinet are supposed to be formed to run the country through a credible election. "But they've destroyed the electoral system. People now do not go to cast their votes."

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League has also destroyed the state structure by hanging onto power through a 'unilateral' election with 154 uncontested MPs and through vote robbery and taking votes the night before the polling date. "They have taken all steps to take all the state machinery to their favour."

Under the current circumstances of the country, he said their party placed a 27-point proposal to reform the state and fix the state institutions.  "The 27-point outline is BNP's dream and we'll explain it before people. One can never succeed without a dream.  We'll move forward with the dream."

Bangladesh Sammalita Peshajibi Parishad arranged the programme titled "The 27-Point Framework for State Reform:  Explanation and Analysis" at the Jatiya Press Club.  On December 19, BNP announced the 27-point framework for state reform.

Fakhrul said their party has been able to create a mass wave of people against the government through their recent 10 divisional rallies and other programmes.   "The stormy wave that has begun will wash away the current regime since people are not with them."

He said the first demand of their 10-point proposal is the resignation of the Awami League government by dissolving the Parliament for constituting a caretaker government, which will oversee next election.

After that election, the BNP leader said they will form a national government with the partners of their simultaneous movement to implement the 27-point outline.

He urged the BNP leaders and activists not to be frustrated as they are fighting to restore democracy and people's lost rights, and to protect the country from misrule and fascism. "Why would we be disappointed? We are being successful, and we are moving forward. Hundreds of our leaders and workers went to jail. I have never seen any type of despair on their faces."

Fakhrul said they have been in an imbalanced fight since their opponents are very powerful having the entire state apparatus, guns, and pistols in their hands. "Indiscriminately they attack us using those and then file cases against us."

He said a Swechchasebak Dal leader activist Mokbul was killed in police action on December 7 last in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office. "On the contrary, a case was filed against our 450 leaders and workers. So, the bottom line is, we have to protect our existence and save our people."

The BNP leader also alleged that the government has politicized the entire judicial system, depriving people of justice.

He bemoaned that the media also now cannot enjoy the freedom as they are being forced to exercise self-censorship. "One detective has been attached to every media house. They dictate what to write, create headlines and what to prioritise and what not to prioritise."

Fakhrul, however, praised journalists for what he said and their efforts to present the truth amid so many limitations. "Can you imagine that the editors are facing cases, including for murder charges?"

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / Parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

7h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

23h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

22h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port