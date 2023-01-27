Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the next general election will be held as per the constitution.

"Bangladesh has a constitution in which a complete guideline for holding national election has been written. Next parliament election would be held as per the existing constitution," he said while replying to a question of journalists at Akhaura railway station of the district this morning.

He also said that any political party can do political activities in a democratic country. Awami League and Sheikh Hasina's government have no objection to that.

"Awami League (AL) believes in democracy and AL established democracy in Bangladesh," he added.