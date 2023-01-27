Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul

BSS
27 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 07:12 pm

Next parliament election will be held as per constitution: Anisul

BSS
27 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 07:12 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the next general election will be held as per the constitution.

"Bangladesh has a constitution in which a complete guideline for holding national election has been written. Next parliament election would be held as per the existing constitution," he said while replying to a question of journalists at Akhaura railway station of the district this morning.

He also said that any political party can do political activities in a democratic country. Awami League and Sheikh Hasina's government have no objection to that.

"Awami League (AL) believes in democracy and AL established democracy in Bangladesh," he added.

