I’m certain of my victory in Narayanganj election: Ivy 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 12:54 pm

Related News

I’m certain of my victory in Narayanganj election: Ivy 

Ivy also claimed she will win the election by a margin of at least over one lakh votes

TBS Report 
14 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 12:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League mayoral candidate in the Narayanganj City Corporation elections, Selina Hayat Ivy has said that she is certain of her victory in the upcoming poll. 

"Many factions have been formed to defeat me. Many are trying to figure out how to defeat me. However, everyone knows my victory is certain," she said at a press conference at her residence in Narayanganj Friday (14 January). 

Ivy also claimed she will win the election by a margin of at least over one lakh votes. 

She further expressed hope that the elections will be held in a festive manner. 

When asked about the possibility of violence in the election, Ivy said, "I would be harmed if incidents of violence take place during the poll. Others may cause problems so that my voters do not come to the centres."

She also denied the allegations of central leaders of the party visiting the poll areas to influence elections. 

"They (central leaders) have come from Dhaka to observe the election situation. They are observing if there are any problems. They were never in doubt about my victory," said the AL candidate.

Since the formation of Narayanganj City Corporation, incumbent mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy won the first two elections in 2011 and 2016. Earlier, she was mayor of erstwhile Narayanganj municipality.

The maiden NCC elections were held in a non-partisan manner in 2011.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In 2016, Dr Ivy was reelected as NCC mayor as an AL candidate and the mayoral election was held using party symbols, unlike the councillor elections in the city corporation.

On 30 November last year, the Election Commission announced schedules for the NCC elections.

According to the schedules, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers was 15 December, while the scrutiny of nomination papers was set for 20 December, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature was 27 December in the NCC elections in this latest round of elections.

The Narayanganj City Corporation elections this year will be held on 16 January (Sunday) using electronic voting machines (EVM) instead of traditional ballot papers.

A total of 148 councillor hopefuls are contesting polls in 27 wards of Narayanganj City Corporation, including nine reserved seats for women councillors.

Top News

Selina Hayat Ivy / Narayanganj City Corporation / Elections / poll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

1h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

1h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

2h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

16h | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

16h | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

21h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike