Nanak confusing people about Narayanganj election: Taimur 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 January, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 12:09 pm

Related News

Nanak confusing people about Narayanganj election: Taimur 

He alleged that Nanak’s actions indicate he tried to influence the election illegally

TBS Report
14 January, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 12:09 pm
Taimur Alam Khandaker. Photo: Collected
Taimur Alam Khandaker. Photo: Collected

Narayanganj City Corporation independent mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker has said Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak is creating confusion in the minds of the people about the ensuing election. 

"Nanak along with some of his colleagues had a meeting with the (Narayanganj) deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police on Thursday night, just two days before the election," Taimur told the media at a press briefing Friday (14 January) at Missionpara area of Narayanganj. 

By holding such a meeting, Nanak has created confusion among the public despite himself not being a voter at the election, Taimur added. 

"Since he (Nanak) is not in charge of any duty in Narayanganj, he cannot meet the Superintendent of Police just before the election," the independent candidate said. 

He alleged that Nanak's actions indicate he tried to influence the election illegally. 

Taimur Alam Khandaker highlighted that the supporters of the ruling party's candidate are violating the election code of conduct by using government facilities during the election campaigns. 

He also called for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's attention to the matter and hoped she will issue necessary instructions and measures for a smooth and fair election in Narayanganj.

On 30 November last year, the Election Commission announced schedules for the NCC elections.

According to the schedules, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers was 15 December, while the scrutiny of nomination papers was set for 20 December, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature was 27 December in the NCC elections in this latest round of elections.

The Narayanganj City Corporation elections this year will be held on 16 January (Sunday) using electronic voting machines (EVM) instead of traditional ballot papers.

A total of 148 councillor hopefuls are contesting polls in 27 wards of Narayanganj City Corporation, including nine reserved seats for women councillors.

Top News

Taimur Alam Khandaker / Narayanganj City Corporation / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

1h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

1h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

2h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

16h | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

16h | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

21h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike