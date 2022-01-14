Nanak confusing people about Narayanganj election: Taimur 

Narayanganj City Corporation independent mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker has said Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak is creating confusion in the minds of the people about the ensuing election.

"Nanak along with some of his colleagues had a meeting with the (Narayanganj) deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police on Thursday night, just two days before the election," Taimur told the media at a press briefing Friday (14 January) at Missionpara area of Narayanganj.

By holding such a meeting, Nanak has created confusion among the public despite himself not being a voter at the election, Taimur added.

"Since he (Nanak) is not in charge of any duty in Narayanganj, he cannot meet the Superintendent of Police just before the election," the independent candidate said.

He alleged that Nanak's actions indicate he tried to influence the election illegally.

Taimur Alam Khandaker highlighted that the supporters of the ruling party's candidate are violating the election code of conduct by using government facilities during the election campaigns.

He also called for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's attention to the matter and hoped she will issue necessary instructions and measures for a smooth and fair election in Narayanganj.

On 30 November last year, the Election Commission announced schedules for the NCC elections.

According to the schedules, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers was 15 December, while the scrutiny of nomination papers was set for 20 December, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature was 27 December in the NCC elections in this latest round of elections.

The Narayanganj City Corporation elections this year will be held on 16 January (Sunday) using electronic voting machines (EVM) instead of traditional ballot papers.

A total of 148 councillor hopefuls are contesting polls in 27 wards of Narayanganj City Corporation, including nine reserved seats for women councillors.