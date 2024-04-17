Merger decision made to facilitate defaulters: Amir Khasru

The government's decision of merging weak banks with the strong ones will facilitate those who are involved in loan defaults, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said today (17 April).

He made the comment while speaking as a keynote speaker in a conference in Dhaka organised by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).

Amir Khasru said the decision of bank merger depends on its shareholders and it should be a voluntary decision.

"But the government is taking the decision of merging banks without the consent of shareholders. It helps the defaulters to get relief and even get more facilities," he added.

JSD Chairman ASM Abdur Rab chaired the event addressed by Mahmudur Rahman Manna of Nagorik Oikko, Sharif Nurul Ambia of Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Junaid Saki of Gonosonghoti Andolon, Saiful Haque of Revolutionary Workers Party, and Hasnat Kaium of Rastra Sanskar Andolan.

At the event, the speakers demanded immediate declaration of 10 April as the republic day of Bangladesh.