No new bank mergers to be approved for now: Bangladesh Bank

Banking

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 07:27 pm

Related News

No new bank mergers to be approved for now: Bangladesh Bank

“New mergers may be considered if needed after the banks involved in these five proposals are merged. the Bangladesh Bank will not proceed with any new bank mergers for now,” said Md Mezbaul Haque, executive director and spokesperson of the central bank

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 07:27 pm
No new bank mergers to be approved for now: Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank has said it will not approve any more proposals for bank mergers for now, except for those already in the process.

"New mergers may be considered if needed after the banks involved in the current five proposals are merged," Executive Director and Spokesperson of the central bank Md Mezbaul Haque told reporters today (15 April).

"We received five merging proposals so far," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In response to the question about which banks are included in the five proposals, Mezbaul Haque said Padma and Exim Bank are among those. "The names of the others have already come out in the media," he added.

Under five existing proposals, state-run Sonali Bank wants to acquire Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL), while the Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) wants to take over Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub), according to sources in the banking sector.

Furthermore, City Bank wants to acquire the state-run BASIC bank, and United Commercial Bank wants to take over National Bank.

"Merging banks involves many procedures, including appointing auditors, setting assets and liabilities, determining share prices, allocation, and legal processes. We [Bangladesh Bank] will gain experience by implementing these five proposals," said Mezbaul. 

"Preparing and completing all legal processes for merging two banks can take three to four years."

Earlier last month, the struggling Padma Bank decided to merge with EXIM Bank. 

Subsequently, news came out about the merger of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) with Krishi Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) with Sonali Bank, the struggling government-owned BASIC Bank with the private sector City Bank, and National Bank with United Commercial Bank (UCB). 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Bank merger / Bangladesh Banking Sector / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

4h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

9h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

1d | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

15m | Videos
What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

1h | Videos
A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

3h | Videos
Foreign controlling ownership in Top Five leagues

Foreign controlling ownership in Top Five leagues

1h | Videos