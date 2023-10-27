Law enforcers to take action against disorders in name of movement: Anisul

Politics

BSS
27 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 04:47 pm

Related News

Law enforcers to take action against disorders in name of movement: Anisul

"I had high regards for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, but he tells lies to confuse the people," the law minister said.

BSS
27 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 04:47 pm
A file photo of Anisul Haque.
A file photo of Anisul Haque.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said law enforcement agencies will take action against any disorders created by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the name of movement.

"BNP can wage a movement, it is their political right. But if they create any disorder in the name movement, law enforcement agencies will take action," he said.

The law minister said this while talking to newsmen at Akhaura Railway Station this morning.

"I had high regards for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, but he tells lies to confuse the people," he added.

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Md Shahgir Alam and Superintendant of Police (SP) Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / BNP rally / Bangladesh politics / 28 October Rallies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

12h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy