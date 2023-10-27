Law enforcers to take action against disorders in name of movement: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said law enforcement agencies will take action against any disorders created by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the name of movement.

"BNP can wage a movement, it is their political right. But if they create any disorder in the name movement, law enforcement agencies will take action," he said.

The law minister said this while talking to newsmen at Akhaura Railway Station this morning.

"I had high regards for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, but he tells lies to confuse the people," he added.

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Md Shahgir Alam and Superintendant of Police (SP) Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.