AL, BNP, Jamaat stand firm on venues for Saturday rallies

The Awami League, BNP, and Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday reiterated that they will hold rallies at their announced venues in Dhaka tomorrow as planned, despite not receiving permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

In response to the three political parties' communications regarding the rallies, the DMP has asked BNP and AL to provide two alternative venues, while Jamaat has been denied permission.

However, the ruling Awami League is adamant about holding the rally at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque, while the BNP said it is all set to stage its rally in front of its party office in Nayapaltan.

Jamaat is also resolute to hold its Dhaka rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel.

AL for Baitul Mukarram

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the party is standing firm on its decision to hold a "Peace and Development" rally at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

"Baitul Mukarram's southern gate. Only one venue, I've mentioned. That's what I said," Quader told reporters on Thursday.

Asked regarding BNP's choice of venue for the rally, Quader said, "We don't want to say anything about that. The police know about it. They have the authority to permit."

The ruling party's Dhaka South Unit Office Secretary Reaz Uddin Reaz sent a letter to the officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station about its decision after the DMP asked for two alternative venues.

Regarding the party's decision about the venue, Reaz Uddin said, "In the letter to the DMP, we have informed that as our preparations have been completed, the temporary stage is in place, we are not thinking of shifting to any other venue. We said that in the letter and asked for permission to gather at the south gate [of Baitul Mukarram Mosque]."

BNP for Nayapaltan

The opposition party said it has taken all preparations to hold a grand rally in front of its Nayapaltan office to intensify its movement for the ouster of the government and the next national polls under a caretaker administration.

It will not be possible to move to another venue, a letter signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi informed the DMP on Thursday.

In response to the BNP's letter on holding the rally at Nayapaltan, the DMP also asked for some details of the rally and two alternative venues.

BNP received the letter on Wednesday night and replied that they were adamant about holding the rally at nowhere else but Nayapaltan, said Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The rally will take place from 2pm till dusk and about 1-1.5 lakh people will take part in it. The party also said supporters of other parties will not be allowed to take part in the rally.

Jamaat for Shapla Chattar

Meanwhile, Jamaat will hold its grand rally at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka on 28 October, party's acting chief Mujibur Rahman said on Thursday in a virtual press conference.

His announcement comes as the party failed to secure permission from the DMP for the rally.

"Zero tolerance for rallies by Jamaat-e-Islami. They won't be allowed to hold meetings in Dhaka city," DMP Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar on Thursday told journalists at his office.

Condemning the refusal, Jamaat's acting chief said holding a rally in the capital's Shapla Chattar is the Kamaat's constitutional right.

He added that Jamaat will hold its 28 October rally in demand of establishing a caretaker government, release of Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and other jailed leaders, and controlling rising commodity prices.

BNP and Jamaat have claimed that at least 150 leaders and activists of their parties have been arrested from various parts of the country since Wednesday night ahead of their rallies.

What DMP says

Joint Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Biplob Kumar Sarkar said no political gatherings will be allowed on any road in the capital.

Applications for rallies should be made by specifying only fields or open spaces, he told reporters at his office at DMP headquarters on Thursday.

"I hope the political parties think about the common people and think of holding rallies in open places instead of roads," he added.

AL and BNP have been advised to choose alternative venues rather than blocking roads. Permission for these alternatives will be evaluated by the commissioner, he added.

When asked what the DMP will do if BNP remains adamant about their decision to hold its rally in Nayapaltan, Biplob Kumar Sarkar said, "Political leaders often say a lot to keep the workers motivated. We are not taking it into consideration. We will consider what is in the law."

The DMP official further mentioned that the ordinance of DMP states that permission of the commissioner must be obtained to hold any meeting in Dhaka city. If one does not take permission it will be against the law.