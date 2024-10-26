Jatiya Party protests in Rangpur against visit of Hasnat, Sarjis

The Jatiya Party (JaPa) in Rangpur city today (26 October) held a protest rally in response to the planned visit of Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, two key coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The party members brought out a procession from the party's office in the city's Central Road area. Carrying bamboo sticks, they marched through the main roads and converged on Payra Square for the rally.

They claimed that certain individuals associated with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were engaged in hatching conspiracies against JaPa.

At the rally, JaPa Co-Chairman and former Rangpur city mayor Md Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa said JaPa was invited to participate in the first round of dialogue with the chief adviser and provided its perspectives on necessary reforms.

"But unexpectedly, due to statements from Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, the party was excluded from the next round of dialogue, which is disappointing. Why would the government make such a decision based on the opinions of two students? The government shouldn't treat JaPa in this way," he added.

Mostafizur also claimed that the law and order situation is still not normal.

The meeting was scheduled between Hasnat, Sarjis, and students at Begum Rokeya University at 3pm. However, while Sarjis attended as scheduled, Hasnat did not come to Rangpur today.

Earlier, on 14 October, JaPa declared Hasnat and Sarjis as "persona non grata" in Rangpur until they withdrew their statements about the party.