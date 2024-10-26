Allies of fascists will be crushed on streets: Sarjis to JaPa

Md Sarjis Alam, one of the coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, talks to reporters after a programme in Rangpur city on Saturday, 26 October, 2024. Photo: BSS

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, has said the Jatiya Party (JaPa) is an "ally of the fascists" and they will "crush them" on the streets.

"We will show how the entire student movement, including the two student advisers of the interim government, can shake the ground in Rangpur and crush the efforts of those allies trying to take fight on the streets," he said while speaking at Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur today.

Sarjis condemned the Jatiya Party for legitimising the Awami League government during the national elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024.

He labelled those who granted legitimacy to Hasina's government as "allies of fascist" and questioned the Jatiya Party's role in enabling the Awami League to gain even minimal legitimacy.

A meeting of Hasnat and Sarjis with the students at Begum Rokeya University was scheduled for 3pm today. Sarjis was present as planned, but Hasnat did not come to Rangpur.

Meanwhile, the Jatiya Party earlier in the day held a protest rally in Rangpur city in response to the planned visit of Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam.

The party members brought out a procession from the party's office in the city's Central Road area. Carrying bamboo sticks, they marched through the main roads and converged on Payra Square for the rally.

They claimed that certain individuals associated with the anti-discrimination student movement were engaged in hatching conspiracies against the Jatiya Party.

At the rally, Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Md Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa said their party was invited to participate in the first round of dialogue with the chief adviser and provided its perspectives on necessary reforms.

"But unexpectedly, due to statements from Hasnat and Sarjis, the party was excluded from the next round of dialogue, which is disappointing. Why would the government make such a decision based on two students' opinions? The government shouldn't treat the Jatiya Party in this way," Mostafizur, also former Rangpur city mayor, added.

He also claimed that the law and order situation is still not normal.

Earlier on 14 October, Jatiya Party declared Hasnat and Sarjis as "persona non grata" in Rangpur until they withdrew their statements about the party.