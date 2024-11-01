Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 01:14 pm

File photo of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader
Even though it had formed an alliance with Awami League (AL) in the past, that does not mean Jatiyo Party has always been an accomplice in all illegal activities of AL, said the party's Chairman GM Quader this morning (1 November). 

He said a conspiracy was afoot against the Jatiyo Party by labelling it as an accomplice of AL. "But we were not involved in any illegal activities of the previous [AL] government."

He made the remarks while addressing an emergency press briefing at the party chairman's Banani office, called after a group of student-public under the banner of "Anti-Fascism Student, Worker and Public" last night (31 October) besieged the party's headquarters in the capital's Bijoynagar area, following a clash with the party's men.

Members of the Bangladesh Army and police were stationed at the site to control the situation. The protesters also set fire to the Jatiyo Party office. First responders, including firefighters, managed to bring the fire under control soon after.

Yesterday's clash and unrest occurred after the Jatiyo Party, the main opposition in parliament during the last two tenures of the Sheikh Hasina-led AL government, announced it would organise a rally in Kakrail tomorrow (2 November).

"We will hold the rally on Saturday even if it costs us our lives," said Quader today. "Our programme for 2 November is still on. We will continue to fight for the betterment of the country, even if it kills us."

"We will always be there for the people of the country. Everyone must protest from their own position," he added.

He strongly condemned the torching of the Jatiyo Party office. "We will stay in the field by organising peaceful protests, following rules, and seeking legal help. If they come to kill us, we will lay down our lives."

