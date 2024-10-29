Jatiya Party a promising political force for upcoming elections: Chunnu

The Jatiya Party is emerging as a promising political force for the upcoming elections, the party's General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu said today (29 October).

"People of the country believe that the Jatiya Party is safer for all than other political parties … They still remember the successes of Hussain Muhammad Ershad," Chunnu said at a meeting of the party at its office in the capital this afternoon.

"The interim government has announced to ensure everyone's political rights. We believe that this government will carry out the necessary reforms and deliver an election that is acceptable to all at the earliest," he added.

Chunnu called on the partymen to strengthened Jatiya Party ahead of the upcoming national elections.