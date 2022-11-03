Khaleda will be back in jail if BNP crosses the line: PM Hasina

Politics

UNB
03 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 08:48 pm

Khaleda will be back in jail if BNP crosses the line: PM Hasina

UNB
03 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 08:48 pm
Khaleda will be back in jail if BNP crosses the line: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said if BNP crosses the line, its chairperson Khaleda Zia will be sent back to jail.

"We've given her (Khaleda) scope to stay in her house, suspending her sentence on humanitarian grounds. If BNP does excesses, we will send her back to jail," she said.

The premier was addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here on the occasion of the Jail Killing Day.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader delivered the welcome speech while AL praesidium members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Engr Mosharraf Hossain and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, AL central committee member Parvin Zaman Kalpana, martyred Syed Nazrul Islam's daughter Dr Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi, and Dhaka South and North City AL presidents Abu Ahmed Monnafi and Sheikh Bazlur Rahman also spoke at the event.

AL publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and his deputy Aminul Islam moderated the discussion.

The day is observed to remember four national leaders Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman who were assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail on 3 November in 1975.

The massacre happened barely three months after anti-liberation elements assassinated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.

