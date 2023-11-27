JS polls: Jatiya Party picks 2 candidates each in 10 seats

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 10:15 pm

The Jatiya Party has finalised its candidates for 287 constituencies out of the 300 for the upcoming national elections.

The Jatiya Party has named two candidates each for 10 seats among the announced 287 seats for the next Jatiya Sangsad polls. 

The seats are Dinajpur-2, Sherpur-1, Manikganj-1, Dhaka-11, Dhaka-14, Gazipur-1, Gazipur-3, Gazipur-5, Comilla-6 and Noakhali-1.

Mujibul Haque Chunnu, secretary general of Jatiya Party, announced the names at the party chairperson's office in the capital's Banani area on Monday (27 November).

"We could not make a decision regarding the remaining seats as there were multiple candidates. We will list the rest within one or two days. Maybe one or two more seats will be kept vacant," Chunnu said.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election was announced for 7 January. Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-5 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end on 8:00am on 5 January.

