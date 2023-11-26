IGP's brother gets AL nomination in Sunamganj-2

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 09:10 pm

Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mahmud, the younger brother of the incumbent IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, has secured a nomination from the Awami League for the Sunamganj-2 constituency.

He was serving as the upazila chairman of Shalla, and resigned from the office before collecting the AL nomination form.

Joya Sengupta, the wife of the late veteran politician, former railway minister, and parliamentarian Suranjit Sengupta, was elected as a member of parliament from Sunamganj-2 seat in 2018.

Suranjit Sengupta was elected four times from the constituency. After Suranjit's demise, his wife Joya Sengupta received the nomination and was elected as a member of parliament from Sunamganj-2 in 2018.

