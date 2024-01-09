How world saw the Bangladesh national elections

Just as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attributed the ruling Awami League's victory to the people of Bangladesh, countries across the globe drew lines almost akin to the Cold War, with two – US and the UK – sticking to criticism and most others singing praises.

The fastest to congratulate Hasina were China and India, two sources of funds for major infrastructures.

Russia, which also congratulated Hasina yesterday, is footing the bill for Bangladesh's lone nuclear power project.

Hasina has called this election the most free, fair and disciplined, participatory and competitive of all the polls held after 1975.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said he is not concerned about what foreigners say regarding the elections.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has also said there was no reason to worry about the statements of the US and the UK – the two detractors.

Bangladesh national elections were not free or fair: US State Department

The recently held national elections in Bangladesh "were not free or fair", the United States (US) Department of State said.

"The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair, and we regret that not all parties participated," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement issued on Monday (8 January).

Washington has been concerned by "the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on election day," the statement added.

Modi says India will continue to support Bangladesh's aspirations, growth

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the national elections.

"I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections," Modi said.

In a message shared on X, formerly known as X, the Indian PM said, "We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh."

In a separate congratulatory letter sent on Monday, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that as Prime Minister Hasina prepares to lead her country for a fourth consecutive term, the historic and close ties between Bangladesh and India will continue to deepen in all areas of their irreversible partnership.

Pranay Verma, the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, also greeted Hasina at the Gono Bhaban on behalf of India and PM Modi.

China congratulates PM Hasina for successfully holding elections, says it's ready to work with new govt

China is prepared to work with the new government of Bangladesh to carry forward the long-established friendship, said its spokesperson today (9 January).

China also congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her election victory and for successfully holding the 12th National Parliamentary Election as planned, felicitating the Awami League for winning the election.

China reiterated its commitment to promote "high-quality" Belt and Road cooperation and pursue greater progress for the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

"As an amicable and close neighbour of Bangladesh, China firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election," Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular briefing held in Beijing.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen also called on Hasina at the Gono Bhaban, where he conveyed warm congratulations and best wishes to the PM on behalf of Chinese leaders.

He also gifted a decorated replica of a boat, the AL's electoral symbol, to Hasina.

Credibility and fair competition were not consistently met during Bangladesh elections: UK

The United Kingdom (UK) said the elections were not consistently credible, open, and fairly competitive.

"Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition. Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process. These standards were not consistently met during the election period," UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Monday (8 January).

"We are concerned at the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before polling day," it added.

Russia congratulates Hasina

Early yesterday, Alexander Mantytsky, the Russian ambassador to Bangladesh, congratulated Hasina.

He highlighted areas of bilateral partnership and expressed hope for further cooperation between the two countries.

AL's win a testament to people's trust in Hasina's leadership: Sri Lankan President

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said the electoral triumph achieved by the Bangladesh Awami League is a testament to the trust and confidence bestowed by the people of Bangladesh in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's capable leadership.

President Wickremesinghe expressed confidence that her wisdom and wealth of experience will continue to benefit the people of Bangladesh.

On behalf of the government and the people of Sri Lanka, President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended warmest congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the victory of the Awami League.

Take steps to renew commitment to democracy, human rights: UN rights chief to Bangladesh govt

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk on Monday (8 January) called on Bangladesh's newly elected government to take steps to renew the country's commitment to democracy and human rights.

He also voiced distress that the "environment for Sunday's poll was marred by violence and repression of opposition candidates and supporters", according to a press statement published on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Türk said, "In the months leading up to the vote, thousands of opposition supporters have been detained arbitrarily or subjected to intimidation. Such tactics are not conducive to a truly genuine process.

"I implore the Government to take the necessary steps to ensure that the human rights of all Bangladeshis are fully taken into account, and to strengthen the underpinnings of a truly inclusive democracy in the country."

Commonwealth secretary-general congratulates PM

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

"My congratulations to you - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on your electoral victory," she said.

The Commonwealth Secretariat stands ready to partner with Bangladesh to achieve national priorities and looks forward to working with the premiere for the people of Bangladesh and all members of the Commonwealth Family, she added.

Aside from these feedbacks, visiting foreign observers for the national polls said the 12th national election was 'free, fair and peaceful'.

The Maldives president greeted PM Hasina on her election win and recognised her commitment to people.

Envoys of Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Argentina, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Palestine all also paid a courtesy call on Hasina to offer their congratulations.

Prominent by their silence so far are Canada and the European Union, with the latter expected to issue a statement today.

Scottish MP congratulates PM Hasina on re-election, praises election process

Lothian region Member of the Scottish Parliament Foysol Choudhury has offered hearty congratulations to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her recent re-election, praising the country's commitment to a free and fair election process.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Choudhury, who also serves as the Shadow Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, commended the Awami League party on securing its fourth consecutive term and Hasina's fifth election victory.

Choudhury, a member of the Scottish Parliament's Cross-Party Group on Bangladesh, further expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's meeting with himself and colleagues during their visit to Dhaka last November.

He described the interaction as a "highly successful" first trip for the Group and expressed eagerness for future engagements.

"I very much hope I and the Cross-Party Group Members of the Scottish Parliament will have the opportunity of meeting Your Excellency again," Choudhury wrote.

Concluding the letter, the Scottish MP reiterated his congratulations and wished Hasina "a very successful new term".